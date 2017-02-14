Juneau Afternoon – 2-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

William Todd Hunt will be here to highlight The Orpheus Project’s production of West Side Story;

We’ll talk with Robert Fagen and poets involved with the Convergence book;

We’ll get an update on Red Cross activities with guest, Lori Wilson;

We’ll get the details on the upcoming Downtown Restaurant Week;

We’ll get an update about Eaglecrest;

That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon