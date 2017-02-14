Juneau Afternoon – 2-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
William Todd Hunt will be here to highlight The Orpheus Project’s production of West Side Story;
We’ll talk with Robert Fagen and poets involved with the Convergence book;
We’ll get an update on Red Cross activities with guest, Lori Wilson;
We’ll get the details on the upcoming Downtown Restaurant Week;
We’ll get an update about Eaglecrest;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
New fee would sharply hike state fees for studded tiresThe rutted lanes on the Glenn Highway in Anchorage’s Eagle River section have helped prompt the new legislation.
-
Can home wood pellet boilers go from fringe to mainstream?The Ketchikan airport has one. So does the Walter Sobeloff Building in downtown Juneau. Now, a fringe group of homeowners are installing wood pellet boilers to heat their homes.
-
Juneau deputy mayor decries bumper sticker vandalismThe former police captain shared this photo of his vehicle's defaced bumper sticker. He says he was disappointed by the use of profanity and the tone used by opponents of extending the road up Lynn Canal.
-
Juneau murder trial ends in mistrialProsecutors have already signaled their intentions to request a change of venue for the new trial. All 12 jurors have been sent home and a new trial is tentatively set for April.