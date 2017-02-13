Winners announced for Wearable Art ‘Renaissance’

Wearable Art entrants are known for innovation, creativity, repurposing materials and for social commentary.
This year was no exception.
The 2017 show “Renaissance” took place Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Hall.
Models walked 29 entries down the runway as part of the annual fundraiser for the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.
Materials included tin can lids, glass beads, duct tape, guitar and violin strings, bottle tops, flowers, chicken wire, lace, recycled copper fuel line, corn husks, fur, and vinyl records to name a few.
Emcees were actor Allison Holtkamp and actor-playwright Frank Henry Kaash Katasse.
Listen to a few audio highlights from the event here:
Winners were chosen by a group of jurors who scored four categories: construction, innovation, overall presentation, and what they call the “wow” factor.
The juror’s first place award, or Best of Show, went to “Church of the Wild,” by artist Lauralye Miko and modeled by Amy George.
“A Lid-dle Un-can-ny,” by artist and model Michelle Morris, won juror’s second place and the people’s choice award.
“Battling Potted Land,” by artist and model Angela Ecklund won, the juror’s third-place award.
You can watch the broadcast of the event on 360 North at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Recent headlines
-
Bill offers new option for PFDs: paying state income taxesEmployers could deduct state income tax payments from workers’ paychecks. But if workers prefer to pay with PFDs, they could ask their employers to deduct less money each pay period.
-
From the ashes: Life returns to Kasatochi volcanoNearly every year since Kasatochi erupted, scientists have returned to study how ecosystems respond to cataclysmic destruction.
-
Canadian police revisiting more than 10,000 dismissed sexual assault casesAn investigation by The Globe and Mail found that a fifth of reported rapes and assaults were dismissed as "unfounded," meaning baseless. Now police across the country are reviewing old cases.
-
Pollution has worked its way down to the world’s deepest watersTiny creatures in the Mariana Trench have high levels of industrial contamination. The new findings suggest that even Earth's most remote locales feel the effects of human beings.