Winners announced for Wearable Art ‘Renaissance’

The Wearable Art 2017 theme was "Renaissance." Both Saturday and Sunday's performances were sold out. (Photo courtesy John Hutchins)

Samantha Adams models her piece "DaVinci's Airborne Muse" at Wearable Art 2017 on Feb. 12, 2017, in Juneau. (Photo courtesy John Hutchins)

Amy Lloyd models Jessie Kovach's "Votes for Women" at Wearable Art 2017 on Feb. 12, 2017, in Juneau. (Photo courtesy John Hutchins)

Wearable Art entrants are known for innovation, creativity, repurposing materials and for social commentary.

This year was no exception.

The 2017 show “Renaissance” took place Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Hall.

Models walked 29 entries down the runway as part of the annual fundraiser for the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.

Materials included tin can lids, glass beads, duct tape, guitar and violin strings, bottle tops, flowers, chicken wire, lace, recycled copper fuel line, corn husks, fur, and vinyl records to name a few.

Emcees were actor Allison Holtkamp and actor-playwright Frank Henry Kaash Katasse.

Listen to a few audio highlights from the event here:

Winners were chosen by a group of jurors who scored four categories: construction, innovation, overall presentation, and what they call the “wow” factor.

The juror’s first place award, or Best of Show, went to “Church of the Wild,” by artist Lauralye Miko and modeled by Amy George.

“A Lid-dle Un-can-ny,” by artist and model Michelle Morris, won juror’s second place and the people’s choice award.

“Battling Potted Land,” by artist and model Angela Ecklund won, the juror’s third-place award.

You can watch the broadcast of the event on 360 North at 8 p.m. Thursday.