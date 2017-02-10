Ketchikan man arrested on child porn charges

A 25-year-old Ketchikan man was arraigned Friday in Ketchikan District Court on charges of possession of child pornography.

Officers received information about 8:45 p.m. Thursday that Andy W. Cameron was in possession of child pornography on his cell phone, according to the Ketchikan Police Department.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Cameron and his residence. They located and seized a cell phone and two laptops.

According to officers, numerous images and videos depicting child pornography were found on Cameron’s cell phone.

He was transported to the Ketchikan Correctional Center and held without bail.

Cameron was arraigned in Ketchikan District Court Friday morning on 12 counts of possession of child pornography, class C felonies.

The public defender agency was appointed to represent Cameron.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 16.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional charges of sexual assault of a minor and unlawful exploitation of a minor are pending.