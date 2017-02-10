Juneau Afternoon – 2-13-17

MONDAY, February 13, 2017

8 Crosscurrents with John Sivertsen

Soundings – Phil Paramore

Noon Beale Street Caravan – Blues

1 Performance Today

3 Classical Guitar Alive

4 A Juneau Afternoon (recorded earlier today at 3)

5 Tidelines –

7 Southeast Set

9 Mountain Stage

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll get a preview of this week’s League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn luncheon;

Steve SueWing will be here with a rundown of Tuesday’s Mudrooms Event

We’ll learn about the photography exhibit, NOTHING RUNS ON EMPTY;

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, on Monday’s edition of A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN-FM, and on demand via ktoo.org.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, a live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.