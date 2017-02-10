Juneau Afternoon – 2-13-17

MONDAY, February 13, 2017
8 Crosscurrents with John Sivertsen
Soundings – Phil Paramore
Noon Beale Street Caravan – Blues
1 Performance Today
3 Classical Guitar Alive
4 A Juneau Afternoon (recorded earlier today at 3)
5 Tidelines –
7 Southeast Set
9 Mountain Stage
Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get a preview of this week’s League of Women Voters Lunch & Learn luncheon;
Steve SueWing will be here with a rundown of Tuesday’s Mudrooms Event
We’ll learn about the photography exhibit, NOTHING RUNS ON EMPTY;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, on Monday’s edition of A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN-FM, and on demand via ktoo.org.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, a live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
Sole eyewitness in Strawn homicide case begins her testimonyThe prosecution says Tiffany Johnson, formerly known as Tiffany Albertson, watched her friend Brandon Cook die on Oct. 20, 2015.
-
One refugee’s story of fleeing war and finding loveRefugee stories are often about fear: people fleeing their homes because they fear for their safety. But they can also be stories of joy. One Anchorage woman and her family took a path from war to love, and finally, to Alaska.
-
Trump transition limits EPA participation in Alaska environmental conferenceTrump transition officials ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to limit its participation in an Alaska environmental conference this week.
-
In joint conference, Trump and Abe laud alliance as ‘cornerstone of peace’The U.S. president and Japanese prime minister used their news conference to celebrate the allies' bilateral cooperation. The joint address marked an intermission in their multiday diplomatic talks.