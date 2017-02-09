Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

In this newscast:
- Highlights from day three of the Christopher Strawn homicide trial,
- Alaska Air Group’s stock hits an all-time high, and
- Oprah Winfrey plans a trip to Alaska.
Recent headlines
Presbyterian Church formally apologizes to North Slope Natives for denouncing cultureThe idea is to start a process of healing by acknowledging that the Church, however well intended, was wrong, when it denounced the cultures of Native people, both in Alaska and across the nation.
Strawn prosecution admits alleged murder weapon is still missingAttorneys made their opening statements and began presenting evidence on the third day of Christopher Strawn's homicide trial.
Juneau’s proposed ‘camping ban’ could affect HUD fundingThe Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness has warned that a camping ban targeting the homeless could imperil Juneau's access to federal grant dollars. This is an issue some Assembly members want addressed before the ordinance goes to a vote on Feb. 13.
Alaska’s infrastructure report card probably not going on the fridgeIs Alaska on the honor roll for its energy grid and water systems? According to the American Society of Civil Engineers the answer is “no.”