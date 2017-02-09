Juneau Afternoon – 2-10-17

Friday, February 10, 2017

8 am Crosscurrents with Ricky D

10 am Soundings – Jazz with John Gaguine

Noon Cool Jazz Countdown

1 pm Performance Today – Classical Music

3 pm Millennium of Music – Classical Music

4:00 A Juneau Afternoon

5 pm Tidelines with Brian Nichols

7 pm Southern Exposure with Red Stuart

9 pm Far True – New Soul with Naut

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host.

Juneau residents and newly minted filmmakers, Sydney Akagi & Kayla Roys will be here to talk about their new fly fishing film, REEL HAPPINESS that focuses on SE AK region.

Penny Windham, from the Nugget Mall, will be here to highlight Sunday’s

Valentine’s Tea Party.

We’ll get a preview of the Friday’s Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center Fireside Lecture

With Heather Lende;

And Brett Rielly, Animal Control Supervisor, will be here to talk about dog licensing requirements.

Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org