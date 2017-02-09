Juneau Afternoon – 2-10-17

Friday, February 10, 2017
8 am Crosscurrents with Ricky D
10 am Soundings – Jazz with John Gaguine
Noon Cool Jazz Countdown
1 pm Performance Today – Classical Music
3 pm Millennium of Music – Classical Music
4:00 A Juneau Afternoon
5 pm Tidelines with Brian Nichols
7 pm Southern Exposure with Red Stuart
9 pm Far True – New Soul with Naut
Friday on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host.
Juneau residents and newly minted filmmakers, Sydney Akagi & Kayla Roys will be here to talk about their new fly fishing film, REEL HAPPINESS that focuses on SE AK region.
Penny Windham, from the Nugget Mall, will be here to highlight Sunday’s
Valentine’s Tea Party.
We’ll get a preview of the Friday’s Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center Fireside Lecture
With Heather Lende;
And Brett Rielly, Animal Control Supervisor, will be here to talk about dog licensing requirements.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org
Appeals court rejects bid to reinstate Trump’s travel banThe 3-0 decision is a setback for President Trump, who had previously called into question the courts' authority to review his actions.
Presbyterian Church formally apologizes to North Slope Natives for denouncing cultureThe idea is to start a process of healing by acknowledging that the Church, however well intended, was wrong, when it denounced the cultures of Native people, both in Alaska and across the nation.
Latest oil tax credit bill off to a rough start in state HouseNew bill would up minimum tax rate on oil companies, cut state credits for operating losses.
Strawn prosecution admits alleged murder weapon is still missingAttorneys made their opening statements and began presenting evidence on the third day of Christopher Strawn's homicide trial.