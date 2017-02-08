Petersburg police seize $8,000 worth of meth in bust

Petersburg police seized $8,000 worth of methamphetamine and a large amount of illegal marijuana at a trailer home in town Feb. 3.
Police initially were responding to a report from parents of high school students concerned that their kids were using and buying drugs.
Police investigated and eventually got a search warrant for the No. 12 trailer in Town Trailer Park located off Haugen Drive. Inside the home they found more than an ounce of meth, six quart-sized mason jars of marijuana, two handguns and cash.
One of the guns had been reported stolen in Petersburg last year.
Several people were in the residence at the time and all were identified, according to a news release from the police.
Police are working with the state prosecutor’s office and anticipate felony criminal charges to be filed.
