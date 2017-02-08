Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Faculty senates vote no confidence in University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen,
  • Johnsen talks with legislators following those faculty votes, and
  • the National Weather Service issues a special weather statement for Southeast Alaska predicting snow into Saturday, then warmer temperatures and rain into next week.
