Newscast – Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017

In this newscast:
- Faculty senates vote no confidence in University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen,
- Johnsen talks with legislators following those faculty votes, and
- the National Weather Service issues a special weather statement for Southeast Alaska predicting snow into Saturday, then warmer temperatures and rain into next week.
Recent headlines
UAS faculty offers support and criticism to university presidentThe UAS senate's letter sits at the top of a growing pile of complaints against the university system's cost-saving strategy. Faculty senates in Anchorage and Fairbanks announced they have no confidence in President Johnsen's leadership.
Ask a Climatologist: What the fog, Anchorage?It's a record year for dense fog in Anchorage. No other winter in comes even close.
Not all eruptions are equal for submarine Bogoslof VolcanoBogoslof Volcano has exploded more than two dozen times since December, but not all eruptions are created equal. On Friday, for instance, the Aleutian volcano spit ash about 20,000 feet into the air during a brief half-hour blast that dusted Bogoslof Island and not much else.
With fireweed cosmos and spruce tip gin, Skagway distillery set to open in MayA family of self-described "serial entrepreneurs" in Skagway think they’ve found their final adventure: a craft distillery. After more than a year of paperwork and preparation, Skagway Spirits is set to open this spring. The new business is part of a growing craft distilling industry in Alaska.