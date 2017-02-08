Juneau Afternoon – 2-9-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts.
Kerry White, will be talking about the UAS School of Career Education programs coming up;
Troy Quinn, music director for the Juneau Symphony,
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Ask a Climatologist: What the fog, Anchorage?It's a record year for dense fog in Anchorage. No other winter in comes even close.
-
Not all eruptions are equal for submarine Bogoslof VolcanoBogoslof Volcano has exploded more than two dozen times since December, but not all eruptions are created equal. On Friday, for instance, the Aleutian volcano spit ash about 20,000 feet into the air during a brief half-hour blast that dusted Bogoslof Island and not much else.
-
With fireweed cosmos and spruce tip gin, Skagway distillery set to open in MayA family of self-described "serial entrepreneurs" in Skagway think they’ve found their final adventure: a craft distillery. After more than a year of paperwork and preparation, Skagway Spirits is set to open this spring. The new business is part of a growing craft distilling industry in Alaska.
-
Trump calls on court to ‘do what’s right’ and uphold his travel banSpeaking to a gathering of sheriffs and police chiefs, President Trump said "a bad high school student" would understand the legality of his executive order, which is the subject of multiple lawsuits.