Juneau Afternoon – 2-9-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts.

Kerry White, will be talking about the UAS School of Career Education programs coming up;

Troy Quinn, music director for the Juneau Symphony,

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org