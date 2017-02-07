Juneau Afternoon – 2-8-17

Wednesday, February 7, 2017
8:00 Crosscurrents with John Gaguine
10:00 Soundings Blues with Rhonda
NOON Roots of Smooth – Jazz
1:00 Performance Today – Classical music
3:00 From the Top – Classical music performed by youth
4:00 A Juneau Afternoon (recorded at 3 p.m. on KTOO-NEWS)
5:00 Tidelines with Pat Bingham
7:00 Friends & Neighbors with Anne Fuller
9:00 Stormy Weather with Katie B
Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll find out about Discovery Days;
We’ll get an update about Eaglecrest;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Army approves Dakota Access Pipeline route, paving way for the project’s completionThe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will allow the pipeline to cross under the Missouri River, cutting short an environmental impact assessment and removing the final barrier to construction.
-
Pence becomes first VP to break Senate tie over Cabinet nominationMike Pence is not the first vice president to break any Senate tie, though; the right gives vice presidents a rare chance to be in the limelight and cast a consequential vote that makes a difference.
-
Now that it’s legal, what’s it like to buy pot in Alaska?Over the last few weeks, many Alaskans have been trying something new: walking into a store to buy pot.
-
Juneau Docks and Harbors, UAS to restart talks over Auke Bay labPrevious attempts by the city's Docks and Harbors division and university at forging a joint plan stalled last year. But University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor Rick Caulfield said Monday that the university remains open to compromise.