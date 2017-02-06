Newscast – Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

In this newscast:
- City & Borough of Juneau contractors have broken ground on a 2.5-mile extension of North Douglas Highway,
- the head of the University of Alaska is under fire from the Fairbanks campus’s faculty Senate,
- the Alaska Forum on the Environment kicks off in Anchorage, and
- the Juneau School Board is soliciting public input on its upcoming budget.
Recent headlines
After Alaska lawmaker’s fundraising controversy, Senate considers tighter rulesAlaska Senate President Kevin Meyer is going after PACs controlled by individual lawmakers and candidates.in what he says is an effort to improve public trust. Others see it as partisan politics.
Options dwindle for orphan sea ottersUntil recently, when an orphan sea otter was found on a beach, volunteers helped get it out of harm’s way and into rehabilitation. The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward was the only place that would accept orphan pups. Although the four pups at the SeaLife Center since moved to new homes, the facility has no plans to accept more. And that means turning pups away.
Central Council plans constitutional conventionAlaska’s largest tribal government is revamping its constitution with an eye toward greater efficiency and cultural context.
Mat-Su homeschool program offers families variety in education optionsMat-Su Central is the homeschool program for the Mat-Su Borough School District and has just over 1600 students this year.