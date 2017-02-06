Newscast – Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

In this newscast:

  • City & Borough of Juneau contractors have broken ground on a 2.5-mile extension of North Douglas Highway,
  • the head of the University of Alaska is under fire from the Fairbanks campus’s faculty Senate,
  • the Alaska Forum on the Environment kicks off in Anchorage, and
  • the Juneau School Board is soliciting public input on its upcoming budget.
