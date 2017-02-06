Juneau Afternoon – 2-7-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Get an update on Library activities;

We’ll talk about Perseverance Theatre’s current production, They Don’t Look Back;

We’ll learn about the second SHAPED NOTE WORKSHOP Saturday, February 11;

Kelly Hansen, School Counselor at Floyd Dryden Middle School, will be here to talk about the Kindness Campaign and the Think Kindness Award.

And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tune in to KTOO at 7 for storytelling with Ms G on Telling Tales, New Letters On the Air at at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.