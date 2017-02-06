Juneau Afternoon – 2-7-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Get an update on Library activities;
We’ll talk about Perseverance Theatre’s current production, They Don’t Look Back;
We’ll learn about the second SHAPED NOTE WORKSHOP Saturday, February 11;
Kelly Hansen, School Counselor at Floyd Dryden Middle School, will be here to talk about the Kindness Campaign and the Think Kindness Award.
And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tune in to KTOO at 7 for storytelling with Ms G on Telling Tales, New Letters On the Air at at 7:30, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
School board invites public to budget meetingsThere will be two budget meetings – one at 6 pm Tuesday in the Juneau-Douglas High School library and one at the same time Wednesday in the Thunder Mountain High School library.
DeVos opponents press Alaska’s SullivanParents and activists who don’t want to see Betsy DeVos confirmed as U.S. Education secretary are hitting the streets and the phone lines, around the country and in Alaska.
Privatization could save some money at API, not at youth centersConsultants who studied the privatization for the state found that management of the institute, as well as operating the state’s juvenile justice detention centers, are better done by the state.
Juneau murder trial begins for 2015 Kodzoff Acres shootingChristopher Strawn is charged in connection with the October 2015 death of 30-year-old Brandon Cook.