Alaska lawmakers eye changes to criminal justice law

The Alaska Senate is eyeing changes to sweeping criminal justice legislation passed last year.

North Pole Republican Sen. John Coghill, who sponsored the law, says several areas have emerged as needing to be re-examined, including penalties for petty thefts. Legislation is expected to be introduced soon.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, a Dillingham Democrat, says he expects the House to prioritize legislation addressing changes to the law. He cited concerns that have been raised with some sentencing provisions