Juneau man indicted on 40 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, pornography

A Juneau man faces new charges for allegedly possessing child pornography as well as the refiling of previous charges alleging sexual abuse of a minor.
A Juneau grand jury on Wednesday handed up a 40 count indictment against 22-year-old Ty Grussendorf.
He was indicted on nine counts of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of attempted sexual abuse of a minor. They allege separate incidents with a 12-year-old child and a 14-year-old child in 2013.
Grussendorf was 18 years old at the time.
He also faces five counts of felony possession of child pornography for possessing pictures on his computer of someone under the age of 18, plus 25 counts of felony indecent viewing or photography for looking at pictures of someone under the age of 16.
Earlier charges of sexual abuse of a minor regarding alleged incidents with the 12-year-old were dismissed.
Ty Grussendorf is the son of legislative staffer Tim Grussendorf who was part of an effort to amend sex-crime laws last session and was specifically working on potential amendments that could have directly benefited his son’s case.
