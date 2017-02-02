Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

In this newscast:
- Big Oil representatives tell state legislators to stop changing the oil and gas tax regime,
- state health leaders warn that last year’s Medicaid reforms may be jeopardized by a repeal of the Affordable Care Act,
- the University of Alaska Southeast and Juneau Docks and Harbors vie for an old NOAA facility on Auke Bay, and
- a high wind warning is in effect for the Juneau area until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Recent headlines
-
North Slope oil companies ask lawmakers for stable tax lawsAs House gears up for oil tax fight again, industry weighs in, asking for stability.
-
Rust delays ferry Matanuska’s returnThe ferry Matanuska will take 10 days longer than expected to return from repairs. The ship was scheduled to resume service Feb. 10.
-
More than 70 arrests in North Dakota as pipeline detractors weigh legal actionProponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline say final federal permission for the project is ensured. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says the Army must complete an environmental review already underway.
-
Cumbersome process slows rate for examining sexual assault kitsA recent legislative audit of the state’s Crime Lab said the facility isn’t meeting its target speed for processing sexual assault response team kits, which include biological evidence gathered after an alleged sexual assault. A scientist at the lab explained that the process is complicated.