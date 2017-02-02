Newscast – Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

By February 2, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Big Oil representatives tell state legislators to stop changing the oil and gas tax regime,
  • state health leaders warn that last year’s Medicaid reforms may be jeopardized by a repeal of the Affordable Care Act,
  • the University of Alaska Southeast and Juneau Docks and Harbors vie for an old NOAA facility on Auke Bay, and
  • a high wind warning is in effect for the Juneau area until 3 p.m. Saturday.
0

Recent headlines

X