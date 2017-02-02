Juneau Afternoon – 2-3-17

Friday, February 3, 2017
8 am Crosscurrents with DJTC
10 am Soundings – Jazz with John Gaguine
Noon Cool Jazz Countdown
1 pm Performance Today – Classical Music
3 pm Millennium of Music – Classical Music
4:00 A Juneau Afternoon (recorded at 3 on KTOO-NEWS)
5 pm Tidelines
7 pm Southern Exposure with Red Stuart
9 pm Far True – New Soul with Kyle Paw
Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.
We’ll get a preview of Saturday’s Coffee & Collections Program at the City Museum, all about the Ernest Gruening Cabin’s Artist In Residence Program;
Poet John Straley and artist Norm Campbell will be here to highlight their new book of haikus;
We’ll talk with Erin Whitbey and Mary Gianotti about the Juneau Icefield Research program.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Left, Right & Center at 7, Planetary Radio at 7:30, with Big Picture Science at 8. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is on at 10 with As It Happens, and BBC News is at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
North Slope oil companies ask lawmakers for stable tax lawsAs House gears up for oil tax fight again, industry weighs in, asking for stability.
-
Rust delays ferry Matanuska’s returnThe ferry Matanuska will take 10 days longer than expected to return from repairs. The ship was scheduled to resume service Feb. 10.
-
More than 70 arrests in North Dakota as pipeline detractors weigh legal actionProponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline say final federal permission for the project is ensured. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says the Army must complete an environmental review already underway.
-
Cumbersome process slows rate for examining sexual assault kitsA recent legislative audit of the state’s Crime Lab said the facility isn’t meeting its target speed for processing sexual assault response team kits, which include biological evidence gathered after an alleged sexual assault. A scientist at the lab explained that the process is complicated.