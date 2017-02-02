Juneau Afternoon – 2-3-17

Friday, February 3, 2017

8 am Crosscurrents with DJTC

10 am Soundings – Jazz with John Gaguine

Noon Cool Jazz Countdown

1 pm Performance Today – Classical Music

3 pm Millennium of Music – Classical Music

4:00 A Juneau Afternoon (recorded at 3 on KTOO-NEWS)

5 pm Tidelines

7 pm Southern Exposure with Red Stuart

9 pm Far True – New Soul with Kyle Paw

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.

We’ll get a preview of Saturday’s Coffee & Collections Program at the City Museum, all about the Ernest Gruening Cabin’s Artist In Residence Program;

Poet John Straley and artist Norm Campbell will be here to highlight their new book of haikus;

We’ll talk with Erin Whitbey and Mary Gianotti about the Juneau Icefield Research program.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Left, Right & Center at 7, Planetary Radio at 7:30, with Big Picture Science at 8. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is on at 10 with As It Happens, and BBC News is at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.