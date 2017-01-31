Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

In this newscast:
- A fire destroys a two-story downtown home and kills a pet dog,
- the Alaska Department of Transportation is offering the ferry Taku to local governments and other state governments at no cost,
- the city harbormaster is in the process of clearing inoperable boats from harbors for safety and commercial reasons, which is displacing live-aboards,
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski hasn’t decided if she’ll back President Donald Trump’s choice for education secretary, but helped her confirmation reach the full Senate, and
- Bogoslof Volcano erupts again, dropping ash on Unalaska.
Recent headlines
-
Phony money circulating in Juneau, police warnNine incidents of using fake or counterfeit money have been reported by local business, according to a Juneau Police Department news release.
-
Seeing the value of the forest in the trees: Chugach enters California’s carbon marketInstead of selling their trees directly, Chugach Alaska Corporation is selling the carbon stored in those trees. There’s a market for this in California, and it recently opened up to Alaskan landowners.
-
Volcanic ash falls on Unalaska in Bogoslof’s longest eruption yetAfter more than two dozen explosions, Bogoslof Volcano has finally dropped ash on Unalaska. In its longest eruption since activity began six weeks ago, the volcano dusted the island with less than a millimeter of ash Monday night and produced a strong sulfurous smell.
-
Plane crash passengers found alive on west side of Cook InletThree people aboard a plane that crashed near the Kenai Peninsula on Sunday have been found. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak located the plane about 6 p.m. Monday.