Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

By January 31, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • A fire destroys a two-story downtown home and kills a pet dog,
  • the Alaska Department of Transportation is offering the ferry Taku to local governments and other state governments at no cost,
  • the city harbormaster is in the process of clearing inoperable boats from harbors for safety and commercial reasons, which is displacing live-aboards,
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski hasn’t decided if she’ll back President Donald Trump’s choice for education secretary, but helped her confirmation reach the full Senate, and
  • Bogoslof Volcano erupts again, dropping ash on Unalaska.
