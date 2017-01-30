Juneau Afternoon 1-31-17

By January 30, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Get an update on Library activities with Andi Hirsh;
We’ll learn about the Shrine’s Adopt-A-Garden program;
Patricia Wherry will be here with details of the upcoming Beginning Birding class
Geoff Kirsch will be here to highlight Saturday’s Montessori’s fundraiser;
TMHS digital arts teacher Janna Lelchuk will be here to talk about TMHS Digital Media student awards.
And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tune in to KTOO at 7 for storytelling with Ms G on Telling Tales, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11.

