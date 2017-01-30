Juneau Afternoon 1-31-17

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Get an update on Library activities with Andi Hirsh;
We’ll learn about the Shrine’s Adopt-A-Garden program;
Patricia Wherry will be here with details of the upcoming Beginning Birding class
Geoff Kirsch will be here to highlight Saturday’s Montessori’s fundraiser;
TMHS digital arts teacher Janna Lelchuk will be here to talk about TMHS Digital Media student awards.
And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org
And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tune in to KTOO at 7 for storytelling with Ms G on Telling Tales, followed at 8 by Selected Shorts.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. Tune in to KTOO at 7 for storytelling with Ms G on Telling Tales. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
Trump fires acting attorney general for refusing to defend immigration orderActing Attorney General Sally Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration, told lawyers she is not convinced the president's executive order is lawful. Trump's attorney general pick, Jeff Sessions, is expected to be confirmed this week.
-
Idaho legislature moves to nip ‘sanctuary cities’ in the budThe red-blue divide on immigration is on prominent display in the Northwest Monday. The state attorneys general of Washington state and Oregon are denouncing the Trump administration for its order limiting travel from seven majority-Muslim coun
-
Local residents lead the change to more renewable energy in the ArcticIsolated communities across the Arctic are looking at relying more on renewable energy. Instead of bringing in experts, Arctic Remote Energy Networks Academy, or ARENA, is relying on local residents to lead the change.
-
Alaska congressional delegation avoids criticizing refugee banSen. Lisa Murkowski issued a statement on President Donald Trump’s controversial refugee ban that avoids both endorsement and criticism. Meanwhile, Sen. Dan Sullivan said he supports the president’s order, and Rep. Don Young issued a supportive statement but did not make an outright declaration of support for Trump’s action.