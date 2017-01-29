Juneau Afternoon – 1-30-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll find out about the city’s plans for Peterson Hill;
Nora Laughlin will be here to highlight free tax preparation assistance;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, on Monday’s edition of A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN-FM, and on demand via ktoo.org.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7, a profile of Ernestine Hayes, followed by Bioneers and at 8:30, Making Contact. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
Charity for school kids just underneath fundraising goalFeeding Juneau's Future spends almost $2,000 per week to feed school kids who might not eat regularly at home.
-
As protests emerge, brothers agree to give Trump Administration a chanceSupporters of President Donald Trump talk about his first week in office — especially the executive orders he signed regarding immigration and refugees.
-
With National Security Council shakeup, Steve Bannon gets a seat at the tableBannon has been elevated to the NSC's Principals Committee, the top inter-agency group for discussing national security. He formerly led Breitbart News, a platform for the alt-right movement.
-
Chukchi Sea polar bears are thriving but only in the short termThe study establishes a relationship between sea ice reduction and polar bear population numbers. The researchers then used that trend to predict how the world’s 26,000 polar bears will fare in the future.