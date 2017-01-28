New Bethel lawmaker co-sponsors statewide pre-K bill

Last week, Representatives Scott Kawasaki, Zach Fansler, and Chris Tuck introduced a bill to create a statewide, voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program. The bill was referred to the education committee.
Zach Fansler is the representative from Bethel. This is his first term in the Alaska legislature. Fansler emphasizes the importance of early childhood education and notes that the proposed legislation could have secondary benefits.
“It is definitely focused on education,” Fansler says, “but the childcare portion is another nice part of that because, especially in western Alaska, we have limited access to childcare.”
Fansler didn’t say what money would be used to fund the bill, but he did say that it would save money over time.
“Investing in quality pre-K programs is going to save Alaskans in the long run from paying for anything from remedial and special education, public assistance, things like that.”
The idea of universal pre-K for Alaska isn’t new. Kawasaki has sponsored similar bills in past legislative sessions that have died in committee. The program this session’s bill proposes would operate within a school district and would provide early childhood education to students three through five years old.
Recent headlines
-
“Polar Code” a Step In The Right Direction?According to the IMO’s website, the goal of the Polar Code is to “provide for safe ship operation and the protection of the polar environment, by addressing risks present in polar waters.”
-
Sitka to lose Coast Guard Cutter Maple this summerThe Maple will go South for scheduled maintenance this summer. Sitka's new cutter will be the Kukui and it likely won't arrive in port until 2018.
-
Arrivals To U.S. Blocked And Detained As Trump’s Immigration Freeze Sets InFederal Judge Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn, N.Y. granted a request by the American Civil Liberties Union and issued a stay late Saturday on the deportations of refugees and valid visa holders after they have landed at a U.S. airport.
-
As Trump Reboots Pipeline Expansion, An Unexpected Delay EmergesThe projects will need to be approved through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, but a resignation will leave that five-person panel with just two members — too few for a quorum.