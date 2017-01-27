Planned Parenthood applauds Murkowski for going against ‘global gag rule’

Planned Parenthood is praising U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for signing onto a bill that would permanently repeal what’s known as the “global gag rule” or the “Mexico City Policy.”
The rule bans federal money for overseas family planning programs if the programs also provide abortion, or provide information about abortion.
President Donald Trump recently signed an order to reinstate the rule.
This week, more than 40 U.S. senators have sponsored a bill to overturn the so-called gag rule.
Murkowski said the bill ensures the U.S. won’t discriminate against international organizations that counsel women about their reproductive health options, but would not allow spending federal funds to perform abortions.
In a written statement, the senator said the gag rule undermines America’s standing abroad.
Murkowski’s voting record on abortion is uneven, but she is one of the few Senate Republicans who often adopts positions that favor abortion rights.
Recent headlines
-
Haines police chief says department is understaffedAt a public safety commission meeting this month, Haines Police Chief Heath Scott presented, in his words, a dilemma: the police department is not adequately staffed.
-
Missile agency seeks comments on environmental impacts in KodiakKodiak residents could see military missiles launch from Narrow Cape at an unprecedented rate, starting as early as late summer, according to an article published Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the trade publication Inside Defense.
-
‘They Don’t Talk Back’ comes home to Southeast with Perseverance Theatre premiere“They Don’t Talk Back” opens at Perseverance Theatre tonight (Friday, Jan. 27). Among other themes, it’s a play about family, identity, colonization and cultural preservation. It features three generations of Tlingit men in Southeast Alaska facing change.
-
State leaders seek business input on effort to develop economyBusiness and community leaders have told state officials they’d like to see new sources of money to finance economic development.