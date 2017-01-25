Murkowski says Trump pipeline initiatives ‘a good start’

President Donald Trump’s memos aimed at advancing two controversial pipelines drew praise from U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
Trump signed memos on Jan. 24:
- One expedites review of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which has been the subject of a prolonged protest. Murkowski, chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, has been mostly silent about that controversy, despite protests at her Alaska offices;
- another intended to revive the Keystone XL Pipeline from Canada, which Murkowski has championed.
Trump issued separate memos about pipelines and infrastructure projects more generally.
The Alaska Republican called Trump’s actions “a welcome sign” and “a good start.”
Murkowski praised Trump’s memos collectively, without mentioning the Dakota project by name, or using the word “pipeline.”
In a written statement, she said she wants projects “built and operated responsibly,” after consultation with the people affected.
Murkowski also said federal agencies have been sources of delay and that reform is “long overdue.”
