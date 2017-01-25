Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts.
We’ll talk with Jessy Post about UAS Alumni activities;
We’ll get an update on Hospice & Home Care of Juneau; with Joni Pico & Erin Walker-Tolles;
Carll Broderson will be here with details about the upcoming WorldQuest.
Author Kathleen Dean Moore will be here to highlight her new book;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Mudrooms – January’s show is on at 7, followed by Alternative Radio. Tonight, guest Gary Younge talks about Kids Getting Killed.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
-
Murkowski says Trump pipeline initiatives ‘a good start’President Donald Trump’s memos aimed at advancing two controversial pipelines drew praise from U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
-
Bill would allow judges to order gun owners to forfeit weapons if found to be threatThe bill sponsor said the bill’s timing is unrelated to the Fort Lauderdale mass shooting.
-
Funding for opioid overdose kits offers ‘hope’ for Alaska’s drug epidemicThe state government is gearing up for a major battle against the opioid epidemic sweeping through the state. Alaska recently received a $4.2 million grant for a five-year “Project Hope” program from the federal government’s Department of Health and Human Services.
-
Ask a Climatologist: Snowflake sweet spotThe official name for the snowflake sweet spot is the dendritic growth zone. It happens when atmospheric temperatures are just right for producing large flakes.