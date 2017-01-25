Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts.

We’ll talk with Jessy Post about UAS Alumni activities;

We’ll get an update on Hospice & Home Care of Juneau; with Joni Pico & Erin Walker-Tolles;

Carll Broderson will be here with details about the upcoming WorldQuest.

Author Kathleen Dean Moore will be here to highlight her new book;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Mudrooms – January’s show is on at 7, followed by Alternative Radio. Tonight, guest Gary Younge talks about Kids Getting Killed.

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.