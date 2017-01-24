Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

In this newscast: The Juneau Assembly hears from the public about a proposed anti-camping ordinance and tries to the keep the prospect of extending the road north alive.

Recent headlines

  • House Minority Leader Chris Tuck, D-Anchorage, watches a floor session Tuesday, May 31, 2016 in Juneau, Alaska. Members of the minority broke a stalemate on the state's operating budget and joined the majority in a vote to draw from the state's savings to solve budget issues. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

    Bill aims to allow private employers give veterans a hiring preference

    Anchorage Democrat state Rep. Chris Tuck has introduced House Bill 2, which would allow private employers to openly use a veteran hire preference if they choose to. “Employers know that when military people are discharged, they come with some great skills and abilities through their training,” Tuck said.
  • Bartlett Regional Hospital. (Photo by Jennifer Canfield/KTOO)

    Juneau Assembly names new hospital board members

    The Juneau Assembly has appointed Dr. Bob Urata and Lance Stevens to the nine-member Bartlett Regional Hospital board. Urata is a physician with a longtime practice. Stevens is a former president of the Juneau Chamber of Commerce.
  • (Photo via U.S. Fish and Wildlife)

    More snow means moose move to roads

    Recent heavy snow accumulation is pushing moose onto Alaska roads increasing collision danger. When snow piles up, you’re more likely to encounter moose on roads.
  • A map of the favored proposed route to Katzehin. (Map courtesy Alaska DOT)

    Juneau Assembly votes 6-3 to support the road

    The Juneau Access Project envisions 50 more miles of road up Lynn Canal to a ferry terminal closer to the road system. It has divided the Juneau community for decades and faces significant opposition from other southeast cities including Haines and Skagway. Alaska Gov. Bill Walker pulled the plug on the $574 million project last month.
