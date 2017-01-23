Soldotna hockey captain suspended from weekend play over racist tweets

A senior on the Soldotna High School hockey team was suspended from play over the weekend after posting racist comments on social media.
The player was a team captain but did not participate in games in Anchorage over the weekend.
Posts on his personal Twitter account, one dated Thursday and one dated Friday, quickly went viral around the state, in which the posts made denigrating remarks about Alaska Natives, the LGBTQ community, and the former first family.
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and Soldotna High School posted a statement on their Facebook pages Saturday, saying the matter is being addressed and that the district, school and hockey program are “disappointed and troubled” by the posts.
It reads: “Today, more than ever, we each need to pause and think about what we tweet, post on social media, and say to one another. Hate-filled, racist and disparaging remarks run counter to the mission of the KPBSD, our schools and our athletic programs, and will not be tolerated.”
The post further states that conversations about the appropriate use of social media will continue with students and athletes.
Recent headlines
-
ACLU: Juneau’s proposed ‘anti-camping’ law could be unconstitutionalJuneau Mayor Ken Koelsch introduced the ordinance following complaints from merchants that the numbers sleeping in front of doorways was hurting commerce in Juneau's historic downtown.The ACLU of Alaska's urges Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch to reconsider his position saying criminalizing homelessness is unconstitutional.
-
Fairbanks finds police chief conducted other business on jobThe Fairbanks mayor's office says a former city police chief did have a conflict of interest that barred him from the job.
-
Meet the Republican governors who don’t want to repeal all of ObamacareEleven states with GOP governors expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Now those governors want to make sure the expansion isn't unwound if the ACA is repealed.
-
Destructive storms soak, batter and bury communities around the countryApparent tornadoes killed at least 19 people in the South, nearly 4 inches of rain caused mudslides in California and a storm is dumping snow and rain from the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast.