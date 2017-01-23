Haines Assembly to discuss next steps for manager job

The Haines Borough Assembly will discuss next steps for the borough manager position at a meeting Tuesday night.

After firing former manager Bill Seward, the assembly voted to hire Public Facilities Director Brad Ryan as interim manager.

Ryan and Haines resident Debra Schnabel have both expressed interest in the permanent position.

A citizen complaint that accuses the Assembly of violating resident Diana Lapham’s constitutional rights is also on the agenda.

The complaint refers to the Assembly denying Lapham’s appointment to the port and harbor advisory committee.

The borough attorney is reviewing the complaint to determine whether it warrants investigation.

The Assembly also will discuss its lobbyist contract with Bill Thomas.

A memo from interim manager Ryan asks the Assembly whether they want to continue the contract for another six months, through the state legislative session.

It would cost about $22,000.

The borough attorney requested an executive session at the end of the Assembly meeting.

Topics in that closed-door discussion include a public records request from former manager Seward and a complaint from Sue Waterhouse and Paul Nelson.

Seward is considering a wrongful termination lawsuit against the borough.

Waterhouse and Nelson’s complaint stems from an incident over the summer, when they were temporarily banned from borough offices.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Assembly chambers.