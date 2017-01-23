Coast Guard rescues downed pilot near Shelikof Strait

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a pilot who crashed near Shelikof Strait on Sunday afternoon.
The pilot reportedly crashed his single-engine Super Cub airplane while attempting to land in deep snow on Hallo Glacier Lake, about 75 miles northwest of Kodiak, according to a Jan. 23 news release.
A Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew received a mayday call from the pilot.
The Jayhawk crew lowered an aviation survival technician to help right the aircraft and transported the uninjured pilot to Kodiak.
Recent headlines
-
ACLU: Juneau’s proposed ‘anti-camping’ law could be unconstitutionalJuneau Mayor Ken Koelsch introduced the ordinance following complaints from merchants that the numbers sleeping in front of doorways was hurting commerce in Juneau's historic downtown.The ACLU of Alaska's urges Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch to reconsider his position saying criminalizing homelessness is unconstitutional.
-
Soldotna hockey captain suspended from weekend play over racist tweetsA senior on the Soldotna High School hockey team was suspended from play over the weekend after posting racist comments on social media. The player was a team captain but did not participate in games in Anchorage over the weekend.
-
Fairbanks finds police chief conducted other business on jobThe Fairbanks mayor's office says a former city police chief did have a conflict of interest that barred him from the job.
-
Meet the Republican governors who don’t want to repeal all of ObamacareEleven states with GOP governors expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Now those governors want to make sure the expansion isn't unwound if the ACA is repealed.