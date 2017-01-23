Coast Guard rescues downed pilot near Shelikof Strait

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a pilot who crashed near Shelikof Strait on Sunday afternoon.

The pilot reportedly crashed his single-engine Super Cub airplane while attempting to land in deep snow on Hallo Glacier Lake, about 75 miles northwest of Kodiak, according to a Jan. 23 news release.

A Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew received a mayday call from the pilot.

The Jayhawk crew lowered an aviation survival technician to help right the aircraft and transported the uninjured pilot to Kodiak.