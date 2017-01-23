Alaska man caught with meth on ferry sentenced to prison

JUNEAU — A 21-year-old man caught transporting methamphetamine on a ferry running between Washington state and Ketchikan, Alaska, has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

The Juneau Empire reported Sunday that Jason Corey Vincent Alto was sentenced last week to 20 months in prison.

Court documents say Alto was stopped by Alaska troopers in May after a K-9 alerted troopers to the more than 3 pounds of meth in his luggage.

Federal prosecutors called it the single largest seizure of methamphetamine in southeast Alaska.

Alto was charged with possession with intent to distribute the drug and took a plea deal in September.

His attorney had argued for a shorter sentence, saying Alto was “a patsy” and didn’t know what he had been carrying the day of his arrest.