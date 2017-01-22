Heavy snow collapses sports facility dome

Heavy snow has collapsed the roof of an Anchorage sports complex.
The Dome is closed and all events have been postponed until repairs can be made.
Pressurized air along with cables and pipes support the dome.
Officials had evacuated the building when the roof started to sag.
It collapsed Saturday night.
A statement from facility management says no one was injured.
It’s unclear when The Dome will reopen.
