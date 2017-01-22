Blizzard warning issued for Unalaska area

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Unalaska area for Sunday.

The Unalaska Department of Public Safety released a statement Saturday saying winds up to 80 mph and heavy snow will produce white-out conditions in the city on the Aleutian Islands.

Officials urge residents to secure loose objects that could be blown around and damage property.

The blizzard warning is in effect from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists are warned to exercise caution.