Alaska protesters join women’s marches amid subzero temps

Protesters dusted in snow and bundled against subzero temperatures were among those who marched in Alaska to show solidarity with the women’s march on Washington.

Pink hats dotted the Anchorage crowd Saturday as marchers pushed through a winter storm and held signs with slogans including “Women’s rights are human rights.”

Fairbanks protesters faced temperatures that hovered around 20 below zero. It was minus 16 degrees for marchers in Barrow.

As protesters gathered at the Alaska State Capitol, a Juneau police officer told KTOO-FM that it was likely the crowd surpassed organizers’ estimate of 400 people.

Bruce Batten, who was marching in Anchorage, told KTUU-TV that the protesters support issues that President Donald Trump seems to be against.

Trump won Alaska’s three electoral votes in November.