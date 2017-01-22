Alaska protesters join women’s marches amid subzero temps

Protesters dusted in snow and bundled against subzero temperatures were among those who marched in Alaska to show solidarity with the women’s march on Washington.
Pink hats dotted the Anchorage crowd Saturday as marchers pushed through a winter storm and held signs with slogans including “Women’s rights are human rights.”
Fairbanks protesters faced temperatures that hovered around 20 below zero. It was minus 16 degrees for marchers in Barrow.
As protesters gathered at the Alaska State Capitol, a Juneau police officer told KTOO-FM that it was likely the crowd surpassed organizers’ estimate of 400 people.
Bruce Batten, who was marching in Anchorage, told KTUU-TV that the protesters support issues that President Donald Trump seems to be against.
Trump won Alaska’s three electoral votes in November.
Recent headlines
-
Strong harvests, more oversight marked 2016 groundfish fisheriesAfter a few standout harvests and favorable proposals with the Board of Fisheries, managers are feeling optimistic heading into the new year.
-
Pete Kaiser wins third consecutive Kuskokwim 300Kaiser had eight K300 finishes to his name coming into the race and an experienced core team that has raced the past three years. Brent Sass took second and Richie Diehl placed third.
-
Craig Tribal Association’s land-into-trust application approvedThe application places a 1.08-acre parcel into federal Indian trust status. Tribal president Clinton Cook Sr. said the association applied for the status change to protect CTA’s government and homeland.
-
Trump Aide Says He Won’t Release Tax Returns, Claiming Most People Don’t CareKellyanne Conway also pushes back hard against claims that the administratin misrepresented the size of the crowd at Friday's inauguration.