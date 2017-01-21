The Latest: Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner

A sentencing hearing has been canceled for the second day in a row in the case of an Alaska man who was convicted of illegally dumping human waste into a harbor while operating a floating strip club.
Darren Byler is now set for sentencing Monday afternoon. He was set to be sentenced in Anchorage this week but twice was unable to make it after his flights, including one on Friday, from Kodiak Island were canceled.
U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason rescheduled the sentencing after telling Byler by teleconference to book a Sunday flight to Anchorage.
Earlier Friday, Byler told The Associated Press in a phone interview that he was targeted in the case because of disapproval over his line of business on a converted crabbing boat, the “Wild Alaskan.”
Federal prosecutors are recommending that Byler receive an 18-month prison sentence. Byler’s attorney is asking for probation instead.
