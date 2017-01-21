Aleutians volcano sends up ash cloud; aircraft warned

An Alaska volcano that has been erupting periodically since mid-December has sent up another ash cloud.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutian lslands erupted at 1:17 p.m. Friday.

Pilots report an ash cloud reached 36,000 feet. Ash clouds higher than 20,000 feet are a threat to intercontinental jet aircraft because ash can damage engines.

The aviation color code remains at red, the highest threat warning.

The observatory says prevailing winds pushed the cloud southeast toward the southwest end of Unalaska Island.

A satellite image indicated an ice-rich cloud and possibly lava at the surface near the volcano vent.

Bogoslof Volcano is 850 miles southwest of Anchorage. The volcano also erupted Wednesday and sent an ash cloud to 31,000 feet.