Aleutians volcano sends up ash cloud; aircraft warned

An Alaska volcano that has been erupting periodically since mid-December has sent up another ash cloud.
The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Bogoslof Volcano in the Aleutian lslands erupted at 1:17 p.m. Friday.
Pilots report an ash cloud reached 36,000 feet. Ash clouds higher than 20,000 feet are a threat to intercontinental jet aircraft because ash can damage engines.
The aviation color code remains at red, the highest threat warning.
The observatory says prevailing winds pushed the cloud southeast toward the southwest end of Unalaska Island.
A satellite image indicated an ice-rich cloud and possibly lava at the surface near the volcano vent.
Bogoslof Volcano is 850 miles southwest of Anchorage. The volcano also erupted Wednesday and sent an ash cloud to 31,000 feet.
Recent headlines
-
Southeast lawmakers wary of education budget cutsAs the Legislature looks to close a nearly $3 billion gap between state spending and revenue, Southeast lawmakers say school funding shouldn’t be cut further.
-
First Juneau officers to wear body cameras this springForty JPD officers would be equipped with body cameras that would be funded by matching grants from CBJ Assembly and U.S. Department of Justice.
-
Trump Signs Executive Order To ‘Ease The Burdens Of Obamacare’The new White House took action on four measures Friday night, notably on the Affordable Care Act and regulations. The White House did not immediately make it clear what exactly was signed.
-
In D.C., Group Of Protesters Breaks Windows; Police Use Pepper SprayOne inauguration protest erupted into conflict; officers in riot gear sent a concussive device into the crowd of several hundred. The interim police chief says protests elsewhere have been peaceful.