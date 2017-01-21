Alaska governor proposes pay freeze bill amid state deficit

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has proposed freezing his own salary, along with the salaries of the lieutenant governor, legislators and state department heads.

It’s part of a broader bill that would freeze non-union state-worker pay for two years, beginning in July. The bill also would allow the governor to waive any portion of the governor’s salary during that time.

Walker’s term ends in 2018. He has said he’ll probably seek re-election.

In a release, Walker says he has proposed cutting his own $145,000 per-year salary by one-third, as a way to lead by example.

He says adjustments must be made until a sustainable fiscal plan is enacted to resolve Alaska’s multibillion-dollar deficit.

The Walker administration has said automatic cost-of-living increases have been eliminated from recently negotiated union contracts.