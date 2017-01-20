Juneau Afternoon 1-23-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
Learn about the upcoming Platypus Game event;
Steve Kocsis, from the Marie Drake Planetarium, will be here to highlight his presentation at the Valley Library;
Merry Ellefson and Shona Osterhaut will be here with details about a play on Alaska’s homeless population;
And we’ll about Perserverance Theatre’s new production, They Don’t Talk Back, with playwright Frank Katasse, Director Randy Reinholz, and actor Diane Benson.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, on Monday’s edition of A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN-FM, and on demand via ktoo.org.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tune in for a live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly at 7. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Gastineau Apartments lawsuit headed to trialIt's been nearly a year since the City and Borough of Juneau demolished the Gastineau Apartments. Now the city is taking the owners to court to recoup some of the $1.4 million spent tearing it down.
Notorious drug lord ‘El Chapo’ pleads not guilty to federal chargesFor decades, U.S. authorities have been preparing to prosecute one of the world's most feared drug traffickers. They say they are seeking a life sentence and $14 billion in forfeited drug proceeds.
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United StatesDonald Trump has completed an unlikely journey from real estate mogul to the 45th president of the United States.
Could ticketing the homeless help downtown Juneau?The Juneau Police Department says that under the proposed ordinance anyone caught camping downtown who refuses to move could be arrested for disorderly conduct – a jailable offense.