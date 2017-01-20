Juneau Afternoon 1-23-17

Monday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

Learn about the upcoming Platypus Game event;

Steve Kocsis, from the Marie Drake Planetarium, will be here to highlight his presentation at the Valley Library;

Merry Ellefson and Shona Osterhaut will be here with details about a play on Alaska’s homeless population;

And we’ll about Perserverance Theatre’s new production, They Don’t Talk Back, with playwright Frank Katasse, Director Randy Reinholz, and actor Diane Benson.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, on Monday’s edition of A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN-FM, and on demand via ktoo.org.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Tune in for a live broadcast of the CBJ Assembly at 7. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.