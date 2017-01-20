Juneau Afternoon – 1-20-17

Friday, January 20, 2017
8 am Crosscurrents with DJ TC
10 am Soundings – Jazz with Ricky D
Noon Cool Jazz Countdown
1 pm Performance Today – Classical Music
3 pm Millennium of Music – Classical Music
4:00 A Juneau Afternoon
5 pm Tidelines with Brian Nichols
7 pm Southern Exposure with Red Stuart
9 pm Far True – New Soul with Naut
Friday on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get a rundown of the Telluride Mountain Film Festival with Collette Costa;
We’ll get a preview of the Friday Fireside Lecture featuring Pete Schneider talking about Spying on Wildlife;
Sarah Schafer will be here to highlight Saturday’s Seafood Festival.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7 it’s Left, Right & Center.
Following that, hear Planetary Radio, then Big Picture Science. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Friday on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Donald Trump sworn in as 45th president of the United StatesDonald Trump has completed an unlikely journey from real estate mogul to the 45th president of the United States.
Could ticketing the homeless help downtown Juneau?Officer Smith says that the anti-camping ordinance would allow him to focus on the type of sleepers who are attracting the most complaints but not everyone sleeping downtown.
Four Native institutions urge Juneau Assembly to abandon ‘camping’ ordinanceThe four leaders say removing campers from downtown district can be done in “a humane and compassionate” way by establishing a campsite elsewhere.
Follow Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremonyKTOO is carrying live NPR coverage of Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45 president of the United States beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. The event’s being held at U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.