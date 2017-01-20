Juneau Afternoon – 1-20-17

Friday, January 20, 2017

8 am Crosscurrents with DJ TC

10 am Soundings – Jazz with Ricky D

Noon Cool Jazz Countdown

1 pm Performance Today – Classical Music

3 pm Millennium of Music – Classical Music

4:00 A Juneau Afternoon

5 pm Tidelines with Brian Nichols

7 pm Southern Exposure with Red Stuart

9 pm Far True – New Soul with Naut

Friday on A Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll get a rundown of the Telluride Mountain Film Festival with Collette Costa;

We’ll get a preview of the Friday Fireside Lecture featuring Pete Schneider talking about Spying on Wildlife;

Sarah Schafer will be here to highlight Saturday’s Seafood Festival.

Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, on demand via ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. At 7 it’s Left, Right & Center.

Following that, hear Planetary Radio, then Big Picture Science. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s Friday on KTOO-Juneau.