Reported thefts of heating fuel, firewood in Skagway

The Skagway Police Department is investigating several instances of reported thefts related to home heating.
According to Police Chief Ray Leggett, the department has recently received four or five reports alleging thefts of stolen heating fuel from home tanks, gasoline from vehicles, wood pellets and firewood.
Leggett said this is an unusual situation for Skagway.
He encourages residents to put locks on their property, and to alert the department of suspicious activity.
The department is offering a $500 reward, provided by an anonymous donor, for the alleged thief’s identity.
