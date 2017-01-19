Overdue snowmachiner succumbed to hypothermia, state troopers believe

An overdue snowmachiner, who was traveling to Fairbanks from Shungnak, by way of Huslia, has been found dead near Selawik Hot Springs.
Travis Loughridge, 27, left Shungnak about noon Saturday and was expected to arrive in Fairbanks by Monday evening.
A search-and-rescue team was deployed from Shungnak after Loughridge was not heard from, according to the Alaska State Trooper dispatch.
Ground searchers located Loughridge’s snowmachine and body about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Selawik Hot Springs, which is the midpoint between Shungnak and Huslia.
Loughridge likely broke through the ice at a water crossing and suffered from hypothermia, troopers said.
Efforts to recover Loughridge’s body still are ongoing because of cold weather and frozen terrain, but his next of kin has been notified.
