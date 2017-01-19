Officials catch heroin in both Anchorage and Nome

Heroin has been at the center of two anti-drug enforcement efforts in different Alaska towns.

Alaska State Troopers seized heroin and meth in Anchorage that troopers say was intended to be sent to Nome.

Troopers seized 8 ounces of heroin and 1 ounce of crystal methamphetamine last week.

In Nome, Alaska State Troopers’ Western Alcohol and Narcotics Team troopers and the Nome Police Department teamed up to conduct search warrants at several locations in Nome thought to be a part of heroin distribution throughout the city.

WAANT ended two separate investigations resulting in the arrest of Benjamin Milton, 34, and Rayne Aukongak, 30, according to troopers.

Milton and Aukongak were both arrested on separate counts of distribution and possession of heroin.

After the arrest, the two men were remanded to Anvil Mountain Correctional Center for misconduct involving a controlled substance.

Aukongak had a bail hearing earlier Wednesday afternoon. Since being remanded, Milton has had no further hearings as of yet.