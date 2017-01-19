Bogoslof Volcano erupts again

Bogoslof Volcano erupted again Wednesday, spewing a cloud of ash that was visible from Unalaska.
The volcano blew about 1:20 p.m., sending ash at least 31,000 feet into the air and prompting the Alaska Volcano Observatory to raise its alert level to red.
That’s the highest status, indicating a hazardous eruption is underway or imminent.
Bogoslof Volcano is on an uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of Unalaska. It has erupted more than a dozen times since mid-December.
