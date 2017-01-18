Obama’s final news conference as president, annotated

President Barack Obama gave his final news conference at the White House on Wednesday, just two days before Donald Trump’s inauguration. He reflected on his time in office and looked toward the incoming administration, ultimately concluding, “At my core, I think we’re going to be OK.”
NPR’s politics team, with help from editors and reporters across the newsroom, annotated his remarks.
Loading…
Recent headlines
-
Senate majority eyes $750M in budget cuts over three yearsThe Republican-led Senate majority is more focused on cutting spending to close the state’s budget deficit than the new mostly Democratic House majority or independent Gov. Bill Walker.
-
Culturally valuable yellow cedar on the declineAlaska Native carvers and weavers say they're worried about the future of yellow cedar.
-
Unprocessed Excursion Inlet homicide evidence could delay trialMark Anthony De Simone is accused of shooting 34-year-old Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales twice in the back of the head in May 2016.
-
Coastal lawmakers consider ferry system’s futureThe Alaska Marine Highway has seen deep funding and service cuts as the state deals with a massive budget deficit. With the money running low, what are the system’s prospects during this year’s legislative session?