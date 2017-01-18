Juneau Afternoon 1-19-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts.
Lora Vess with the UAS Sustainability Committee will be here to talk about an event they are having Friday called “The Inauguration of a New Era of Climate Change in America?”
We’ll talk with Local artist Fumi Matsumoto, the Coffee & Collections presenter at the City Museum on Saturday,
Sally Schlicting will be here to highlight this weekend’s Con Brio concerts;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Humankind is on at 7, followed by Alternative Radio. Tonight, guest Stephen Cohen talks about Reheating the Cold War.
At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Senate majority eyes $750M in budget cuts over three yearsThe Republican-led Senate majority is more focused on cutting spending to close the state’s budget deficit than the new mostly Democratic House majority or independent Gov. Bill Walker.
Culturally valuable yellow cedar on the declineAlaska Native carvers and weavers say they're worried about the future of yellow cedar.
Unprocessed Excursion Inlet homicide evidence could delay trialMark Anthony De Simone is accused of shooting 34-year-old Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales twice in the back of the head in May 2016.
Coastal lawmakers consider ferry system’s futureThe Alaska Marine Highway has seen deep funding and service cuts as the state deals with a massive budget deficit. With the money running low, what are the system’s prospects during this year’s legislative session?