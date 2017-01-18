Juneau Afternoon 1-19-17

Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, Joan Pardes hosts.

Lora Vess with the UAS Sustainability Committee will be here to talk about an event they are having Friday called “The Inauguration of a New Era of Climate Change in America?”

We’ll talk with Local artist Fumi Matsumoto, the Coffee & Collections presenter at the City Museum on Saturday,

Sally Schlicting will be here to highlight this weekend’s Con Brio concerts;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with art news during Arts Up.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Thursday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Humankind is on at 7, followed by Alternative Radio. Tonight, guest Stephen Cohen talks about Reheating the Cold War.

At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective follows at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.

