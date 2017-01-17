Watch Gov. Bill Walker’s State of the State address live at 7 p.m. Wednesday

Gov. Bill Walker exiting House Chambers - State of the State - 1

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker exits House Chambers after delivering his annual State of the State address to the Alaska Legislature on Jan. 21, 2016. (Photo by Skip Gray/360 North)

Gov. Bill Walker delivers his annual State of the State address from the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Come back to this post at 7 p.m. for a live stream of Gavel Alaska coverage. Or watch on 360 North television, which is available in Juneau over the air on channel 3.3, or on cable and satellite.

You can also listen to coverage here on KTOO and over the air.


