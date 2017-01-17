Watch Gov. Bill Walker’s State of the State address live at 7 p.m. Wednesday

Join us for the ever growing annual KTOO and Taku Fisheries Seafood Festival with more than a dozen halibut, salmon and rockfish dishes to choose from, a variety of desserts, live music from the Rob Cohen Jazz Group and a silent auction.

The seafood was generously donated by Taku Fisheries and will be prepared by the following participating restaurants:

Breeze-In





The Rookery Café





Salt





The Coconut Thai Cuisine





TK Maquire’s at the Prospector





V’s Cellar Door





Saffron





Twilight Café

Desserts by:

Coppa

Gla-School Grinds

Heritage Coffee Roasting Company

All food is included in the ticket prize. No-host bar service provided by Salt Restaurant.

The annual KTOO & Taku Fisheries Seafood Festival is KTOO’s major fundraiser, and all proceeds from tickets sales and the silent auction benefit KTOO.

The annual tutored beer tasting by Alaskan Brewing Company at 5 p.m. is the kick-off to the 2017 KTOO and Taku Fisheries Seafood Festival. Your opportunity to sample some of the Alaskan Brewing Companies finest beers, to taste some of their new varieties and to learn about the magic behind their unique flavors and award winning brews. After the tutored beer tasting, you are welcome to stay on for the Seafood Festival which starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold separately. Get your tickets for the beer tasting and the Seafood Festival here, and join us for a night of food, drink and dancing to raise funds for public media in Juneau!

Sponsored by