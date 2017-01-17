Watch Gov. Bill Walker’s State of the State address live at 7 p.m. Wednesday

Gov. Bill Walker delivers his annual State of the State address from the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Come back to this post at 7 p.m. for a live stream of Gavel Alaska coverage. Or watch on 360 North television, which is available in Juneau over the air on channel 3.3, or on cable and satellite.
You can also listen to coverage here on KTOO and over the air.
