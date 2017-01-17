Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

By January 17, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The 30th Alaska Legislature gavels in for the start of its 90-day session,
  • The Prospector Hotel is catering Wednesday’s annual legislative reception at Centennial Hall, and
  • the man convicted of murdering Simone Kim in 2006 gets an appeal denied seeking a review of his 101-year sentence through post-conviction relief.
0

Recent headlines

X