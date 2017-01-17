Newscast – Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

In this newscast:
- The 30th Alaska Legislature gavels in for the start of its 90-day session,
- The Prospector Hotel is catering Wednesday’s annual legislative reception at Centennial Hall, and
- the man convicted of murdering Simone Kim in 2006 gets an appeal denied seeking a review of his 101-year sentence through post-conviction relief.
