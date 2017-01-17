Juneau Afternoon – 1-18-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
Andy Kline will be here to talk about AK Beer Week;
We’ll talk with Ben Huff about Alaska Positive, on exhibit at the Alaska State Museum;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Governor Bill Walker will be delivering his annual State of the State address live at 7.
Following that, hear The TED Radio Hour. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
Recent headlines
Interior pick firmly against fed land transfer, with wiggle room for AlaskaPresident-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Interior Department sat for a confirmation hearing today, chaired by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski. She used the opportunity to condemn the Obama administration for its many resource protections in Alaska.
Appeals court rejects application to review convicted Juneau murderer’s sentenceJason Coday was ordered to serve a combined sentence of 101 years in prison for the murder of 26-year-old Simone Kim in August 2006.
Centennial Hall to host annual legislative receptionThe 32nd annual Legislative Welcome Reception will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall. The event is free and The Prospector Hotel will provide food.
Mushing, a tradition on the fritz in Bristol BayDozens of canines howl in John Hanson Jr.’s dog yard, excited by the sound of a snow machine pulling up to the kennel.