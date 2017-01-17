Juneau Afternoon – 1-18-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,

Andy Kline will be here to talk about AK Beer Week;

We’ll talk with Ben Huff about Alaska Positive, on exhibit at the Alaska State Museum;

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Governor Bill Walker will be delivering his annual State of the State address live at 7.

Following that, hear The TED Radio Hour. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective at 10 on As It Happens, and BBC News at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.