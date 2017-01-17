Centennial Hall to host annual legislative reception

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker will deliver his third State of the State address at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The annual speech to the Alaska Legislature and public will outline his administration’s priorities for the year.

But for residents of Juneau, the speech also means the public can meet elected officials, legislative staff and community leaders in an informal setting.

The 32nd annual Legislative Welcome Reception will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall. The event is free and The Prospector Hotel will provide food.

This year’s reception is sponsored in part by the Juneau Chamber of Commerce, Travel Juneau, The Alaska Committee and the City and Borough of Juneau.

0

Recent headlines

X