Newscast – Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly is considering spending an extra $250,000 on school district facilities maintenance,
- ConocoPhillips announces a major North Slope find that could make a big impact on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, and
- a tribe in Craig will be the first Alaska Native land to go into federal trust.
