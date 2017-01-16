Newscast – Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

  • The Juneau Assembly is considering spending an extra $250,000 on school district facilities maintenance,
  • ConocoPhillips announces a major North Slope find that could make a big impact on the Trans-Alaska Pipeline, and
  • a tribe in Craig will be the first Alaska Native land to go into federal trust.
