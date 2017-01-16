Juneau Afternoon – 1-17-17

By January 16, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get the details about this Friday’s LunaFest film Festival;
We’ll talk with Mandy Cole about the upcoming Project Homeless Connect;
Wayne Jensen will be here to highlight Wednesday’s Legislative Reception;
Chris Mertl will be here to highlight the Master plan for the uplands area by the Douglas Bridge
We’ll get an update from the School District.
And we’ll hear Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more.
Live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and on demand via ktoo.org

Tune in to KTOO at 7 for storytelling with Ms G on Telling Tales.

