Suspect turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run

A man is facing prosecution in a fatal hit-and-run collision after turning himself into police.

The name of the woman who died early Saturday in Anchorage has been withheld pending notification of her next of kin.

Authorities responded to a report of a collision and found the woman’s body.

Investigators determined a gray Chevrolet Sonic struck her.

The cause is under investigation.

A 30-year-old man turned himself in Saturday afternoon and has been charged with failing to render aid.

Police have taken his vehicle into evidence.

People who have information about the collision are asked to contact the Anchorage Police Department or Crime Stoppers.