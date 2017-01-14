Police chief to give update on local crime

Local crime and crime prevention are the subjects of a meeting city officials are hosting for the public Tuesday night.

At the meeting, Juneau Police Chief Bryce Johnson will discuss some of the driving forces behind crime in the community, and how the police are responding.

Residents and business owners will also get advice on how to protect their property.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Assembly Chambers at City Hall. Contact the City Manager’s Office at 586-5240 for more information.